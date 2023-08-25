Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Infosys announced on Friday that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with women’s tennis World No. 1 Iga Świątek, making her its global brand ambassador to promote Digital Innovation and inspire women worldwide. This news comes a day after the IT major signed up Rafael Nadal for the same role.

The collaboration with Świątek will involve Infosys working closely with her team to build an advanced data analytics and video dashboard. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the partnership aims to amplify Świątek's training, focusing on her strengths and devising match strategies.

In a statement, Infosys said, “Several of Infosys' clients embrace a similar approach, taking advantage of digital advances like AI, machine learning, cloud, and more to accelerate their evolution and transformation. Infosys and Świątek will also work together to create programmes to empower young women around the world by helping them build careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).”

The 22-year-old Świątek, a four-time Grand Slam Champion and one of the most dominant figures in women's tennis, has been ranked World No. 1 since April 2022, holding the position for a record 70 consecutive weeks.



Infosys has been engaged with tennis for over eight years, serving as the digital innovation partner for prestigious events like the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Świątek reflected on the partnership, stating, “Although tennis and technology may seem quite different at first, there’s much in common – including strategic thinking, learning and developing in every situation, the ability to evolve your game, and adjust... With Infosys, our goal is to also inspire people, especially young women, to prepare themselves to play strong and meaningful roles in a world where thriving without strong digital skills and knowledge is not possible.”

Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys, drew a parallel between Świątek's relentless evolution and the digital transformation journey of their clients. He said, “Iga Świątek’s relentless evolution mirrors the digital transformation journey that several of our clients undertake in collaboration with us to become champions in their own industries. Iga is also a great inspiration for women achievers, and together with her, Infosys will work to inspire young people, especially women, to push forward and pursue STEM careers that are vital for our future.”

Other major IT companies have also involved themselves in sporting events. For example, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been the title sponsor for marathons in New York, Toronto, and London, and more recently, it has invested in Formula E racing.