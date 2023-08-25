SBI to measure carbon footprint of its Rs 33 trillion loan portfolio

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has devised plans to measure the carbon footprint of its Rs 33 trillion loan portfolio at the account level. This initiative aims at climate risk mitigation and providing sustainable financing.

Initially, the lender will assess the carbon footprint of its loans to corporate and large enterprises. These companies usually have formal policies and commitments for climate risks and sustainability. However, the bank will not merely rely on the submissions made by such customers but will conduct due diligence regarding the measures implemented for climate and carbon risk goals.



A senior executive of the bank, requesting anonymity, told Business Standard that eventually, the scope of carbon footprint assessment would include the retail and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) portfolio in the long term.

Currently, the bank is working on reducing its direct emissions (known as Scope 1 emissions), such as running vehicles, and indirect emissions (Scope 2 emissions), like buying thermal-based electricity for heating and cooling. These emissions are produced by the lender or on its behalf.



There are also indirect emissions, termed as Scope 3 emissions, that occur because of the bank's operations but from sources not owned or controlled by it. These have larger implications, so the lender wants to consciously take steps to reduce them. Gathering data for Scope 3 emissions can be challenging, making quantification not as straightforward as for Scopes 1 and 2.

“Being the largest lender, the regulator and government expect us to take the lead in these matters for the banking system,” said the SBI executive.



The bank plans to engage a consultant or advisor to measure the carbon footprint in its domestic lending portfolio according to internationally accepted norms. The task will cover providing a comprehensive solution with a timeline, as per documents seeking interest from prospective advisors, seen by Business Standard.

The bank did not respond to the newspaper’s queries on SBI’s emission measurement plans at the time of going to print.



Rama Patel, Director at CRISIL Ratings, commented on the absence of a standardised framework for assessing and disclosing climate risk, leading banks with large loan portfolios across diverse sectors to find it difficult to assess and disclose this risk. She added that very few banks have provided details about financed emissions, and less than half of all have a Board-level environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) committee.

Namita Vikas, founder and managing director of auctusESG, said that Indian banks are increasingly aware of ESG and climate risks and their broader impact on business and financial position. Yet, many still face challenges in applying this knowledge to their internal risk management methodologies and appraisal processes.



SBI aims to build and develop templates to ensure periodic emissions calculations are maintained, and to create arrangements to track emissions through a dashboard. The advisor will assist SBI in benchmarking the lending portfolio mix based on high and low-emitting sectors, taking into account other local and global peers' portfolios. The advisor will also help in identifying top climate priorities, developing a roadmap to achieve net-zero targets, and specific sector interventions.

Besides having a blueprint in place, there will be interventions for system-wide development of climate risk skill capability in the bank’s staff through climate training workshops. Capacity-building needs to start from the top, and specialist service providers should be engaged to provide both training and implementation advice, added Vikas.



Ahead of building this roadmap, the bank has already formulated a green loan scheme in FY23. One such scheme is Surya Shakti Solar Finance, offering term loans for solar projects for captive use, with capacities of up to one MW. It entails a maximum loan amount of Rs 4 crore and a comfortable repayment option of up to 10 years, as per SBI’s annual report for 2022-23.

The bank has also signed memorandum of understandings (MOUs) with companies like Tata Power Solar Systems, Waaree Energies, Mahindra Solarize, and Havells India to finance companies requiring solar PV systems.





