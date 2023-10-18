Infosys to train 20,000 employees on Google Cloud's GenAI, aims expertise

As part of its expanded partnership with Google Cloud,

Infosys

plans to train 20,000 employees on Google Cloud's Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) solutions. The training aims to equip organisations with the necessary professional services expertise and resources to successfully develop, implement, and manage GenAI projects.

Infosys

will also establish new global GenAI Labs to develop industry-specific AI solutions and platforms, helping enterprises incorporate generative AI into their business operations.

"In building on

Infosys

' existing data, analytics and AI expertise on Google Cloud, we are actively developing a range of transformative AI platforms and industry-specific solutions. These include Consumer AI, autonomous supply chain, autonomous marketing, anti-money laundering, and customer service transformation,"

Infosys

noted in a statement.

Salil Parekh, CEO of

Infosys

, said, "We have been investing in the AI domain for a long time. The synergies between Google Cloud's GenAI capabilities,

Infosys

Cobalt, and

Infosys

Topaz will facilitate enterprises in transforming and future-proofing their businesses with robust digital, cloud, and next-generation AI capabilities."

The company is enhancing a wide range of its existing platforms and solutions with

Infosys

Topaz and Google Cloud GenAI features. This integration is expected to provide a strong foundation for enterprises, aiding their AI-enabled transformation.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, remarked, "GenAI is revolutionising how businesses operate. It enables supply chain managers to operate more sustainably and helps marketers create campaigns more efficiently. Our expanded partnership with

Infosys

will offer our mutual customers the resources and skills needed to leverage GenAI today, creating tangible value for their organisations."