Gawar Construction is looking to raise Rs 2,000 cr for InvIT: Satnaliwala

Gawar Construction Limited (GCL), a highway construction player, is looking to raise Rs 2,000 crore for its maiden infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in the coming months, Manish Satnaliwala, chief executive officer (CEO) of National Infrastructure Trust told Business Standard.

The trust is looking to put 10 operational road assets across the country in its initial offering for the total debt and equity raising of Rs 5,250 crore. These 10 highway stretches covering 707 kilometres have been constructed through the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

While the initial strategy is to focus on pushing HAM assets for the trust, the company is open to adding Build Operate Transfer (BOT-Toll) and Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) assets as well.