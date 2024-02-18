RVNL's order book touches Rs 65,000-cr mark, plans to add foreign projects

Public Sector Undertaking RVNL's order book has touched Rs 65,000 crore, 50 per cent of which are railway projects, the company has said.

RVNL is also looking for new projects in off-shore markets including Central Asia and UAE and Western Asia, the management said in an investors call.

"We have got an order book of around Rs 65,000 crore, which roughly constitutes 50 per cent from the nomination, that is the typical railway projects, and 50 per cent from the market. In time to come, we should maintain an order book of around Rs 75,000 crore," top management officials said in reply to a question.

Of the total order book, the share of the Vande Bharat trains was around Rs 9,000 crore, and Rs 7,000 crore was for several metro projects. The company has also bagged projects in the electrification and transmission lines among others.

RVNL is also diversifying to other segments and eyeing many projects in the foreign countries, they said.

On growth plans in offshore markets, the management said the company recently participated in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model project in Botswana, where its has been shortlisted. Offices are being set up in some other neighboring foreign countries.

"In the UAE, we have been actively looking at the markets in Central Asia and the UAE and Western Asia. So, we should be able to manage a profit which will commensurate with our performances in other fields.

"In Kyrgyzstan, for four projects, we had signed an MoU. And we had submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for the Balekechi and Kara catch line. We have formed a company called Kyrgyzindustry RVNL Close Joint Stock Company," they said.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), under the Ministry of Railways, is involved in the project development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.