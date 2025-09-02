Indus Towers to enter Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia in African expansion

Indus Towers Limited, India’s second-largest telecom infrastructure provider, will foray into African markets by offering services in Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The strategic move aims to diversify revenue, scale operations and create long-term value.

“The company will leverage its robust financial position and anchor customer relationship with Bharti Airtel to establish a strong and competitive presence in these regions. As part of its broader growth strategy, the company will continue to evaluate expansion opportunities in other African markets where Airtel has an established presence,” it said.

Bharti Airtel’s Africa arm, Airtel Africa, which began operations on the continent in 2010, runs mobile and data connectivity businesses in 15 markets. Indus Towers, being a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, will rely on channels built by India’s second-largest carrier in Africa to expand into more markets.

Prachur Sah, managing director and chief executive officer of Indus Towers, said the international expansion was part of the company’s vision for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value. “By leveraging our expertise in delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions, we are well-positioned to differentiate ourselves in Africa’s fast-growing telecom market and emerge as the preferred tower company,” he said. The tower provider’s scrip closed over 3 per cent down at Rs 329.3 on the BSE on Tuesday. The announcement was made after market hours. With over 251,773 towers across 22 telecom circles, Indus provides passive telecom infrastructure, deploying, owning and managing tower sites and communication structures essential for wireless connectivity. It is a close second to Data Infrastructure Trust (DIT), a Brookfield Asset Management-backed consortium that acquired ATC’s India business in 2024 to become the largest telecom tower provider in the country.

Indus Towers’ major customers include India’s largest mobile operators, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, along with government providers BSNL and MTNL. The company enters into long-term site leases with owners and separate maintenance contracts with telcos, ensuring a steady income base and operational resilience. The company also announced its entry into the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure segment earlier this year, launching pilot charging stations in Gurugram and Bengaluru. Indus Towers recently reported strong Q1FY26 results, with total income rising 10.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,220.9 crore and consolidated revenues reaching Rs 8,058 crore. Profit after tax fell 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,736.8 crore, though operational performance remained solid, with earnings per share at Rs 6.60 for the quarter.