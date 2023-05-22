Home / Companies / News / Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue'

Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue'

Meta-owned Instagram came back to life after being down for over an hour early on Monday as users witnessed errors saying the app couldnt refresh, and the website went blank for some users

IANS New Delhi
Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue'

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Meta-owned Instagram case back to life after being down for over an hour early on Monday as users witnessed errors saying the app couldnt refresh, and the website went blank for some users.

According to a company spokesperson, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram globally.

"We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we're sorry for any disruption this has caused," said the company,

According to website outage tracking portal DownDetector, Instagram was down around 6PM ET on Sunday (3.30 am on Monday).

Other Meta services like Facebook and WhatsApp were unaffected.

"Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble - we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it," the company mentioned.

More than 100,000 people had globally reported problems with the photo-sharing platform.

In October last year, thousands of Instagram users from all over the world reported issues, locking users out and informing many of them that "we suspended your account".

Several users reported being unable to appeal Instagram's decision, resulting in their accounts being logged out and their email and password not being found, it added.

--IANS

na/

First Published: May 22 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

