Near-term outlook remains strong for India's listed paint companies

Market leader, Asian Paints, too, chalked up healthy top line growth on the back of 16 per cent volume growth in the decorative paint segment. Volume growth was bolstered by demand from the urban and rural segments, with traction across the economy, premium, and luxury segments. The three-year volume/value growth, too, stood at an impressive 23–25 per cent. Lower raw material costs, sourcing efficiencies, and an improved product mix led to a 380-bp in gross margins. The demand in the current quarter is steady, and the company is eyeing double-digit volume growth in the quarter.

Price hikes, especially in the industrial segment, moderating input costs, and a rising proportion of premium products in the mix facilitated a 359-basis point (bp) expansion of Kansai Nerolac’s gross margins. While the industrial segment drove the performance in the quarter, the company wants to amplify its share in decorative paints by filling product gaps with a new premium product range. The company has shed market share in the decorative paint segment over three years. Its current share is placed at 9–10 per cent. HDFC Securities has cut its earnings estimates for 2023-24 (FY24) and 2024-25 (FY25) by 3-4 per cent to justify the need for higher marketing spending to fob off competition and reclaim market share in the decorative paint segment.