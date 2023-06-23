Home / Companies / News / Intel India chief Nivruti Rai resigns, successor to be announced soon

Intel India chief Nivruti Rai resigns, successor to be announced soon

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Intel India Chief Nivruti Rai has resigned from the company after working for 29 years. She was the head of Intel's operations in India and vice-president of Intel Foundry Services. She started at Intel in February 1994 as a design engineer.
During her tenure at Intel, Nivruti Rai worked in the United States from 1994 to 2005. In September 2005, she shifted to Bengaluru assuming the role of senior director of chipset engineering and intellectual property development.
So far, Intel has not announced the successor to Nivruti Rai.

"Today, Intel India is our largest engineering site outside the US and a critical talent base for the company. We will have more to share soon about Intel India's leadership plans and we wish Nivruti all the best in her next chapter," Intel said in its statement.
Who is Nivruti Rai?

She is known for her expertise in the tech domain and was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar on International Women's Day 2022. The award was given in recognition of her exceptional contribution towards semiconductor chip development that was power-efficient and cost-effective. The award was presented by former President of India, Ramnath Kovind.
Rai is among the strong supporters of artificial intelligence and machine learning and has expressed that these new-age technologies have the ability to create economic value for people.

Under her leadership, Intel India grew leaps and bounds as the company created a long-term framework of "cloud, network, edge-computing and devices" to support research and development.

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

