DMRC to operate, maintain Mumbai Metro's underground Line-3: Officials

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has awarded the DMRC a 10-year contract to operate and maintain its underground Line-3 after the Delhi Metro emerged as the lowest bidder in the tendering process, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the 33.5 km-long Line-3 with 27 stations, including management of operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, running trains, maintenance of trains and all metro systems infrastructure and ensuring the safety of passengers, the Delhi Metro said in a statement here.

The Mumbai Metro Line-3, which is being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), is expected to be operationalised in parts from the end of this year onwards.

The kick-off meeting between the DMRC and the MMRCL was held at the latter's headquarters in Mumbai on Friday.

"Amit Kumar Jain, Director (Operations and Services), DMRC thanked Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRCL and assured that with the vast experience of more than 20 years of operating metro services in Delhi covering around 400 kms (of) network, DMRC, which is now the lifeline of Delhi, is committed to achieving excellence in financial capital of the country and serve people of Mumbai with safe, reliable, comfortable and high quality service," the statement said.

"MMRCL is happy to be associated with DMRC, one of the leading metro operating companies in the country, for operation and maintenance of Mumbai's first underground metro line," it said.