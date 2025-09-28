Interarch Building announces ₹100 cr investment to set up Andhra unit

Interarch Building Solutions on Sunday said it will invest around Rs 100 crore to set up a new plant in Andhra Pradesh for pre-engineered steel structures.

The facility will be built over an area of 20 acres to set up 25,000 metric tonnes of capacity in its first phase.

The plant to be set at an initial investment of Rs 100 crore is expected to begin production by the end of Q2 FY27 and generate more than 2,00 direct and indirect jobs in the region, the company said in a statement.

Interarch CEO Manish Garg said, "The facility will enable faster construction of multi-storey steel buildings that are efficient, sustainable, and resilient against extreme climatic conditions. This expansion further consolidates Interarch's leadership in the high-rise steel building segment, as we aspire to continue investing in capacity, driving innovation, and shaping the future of steel construction in India." Interarch is one of the turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers in India with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.