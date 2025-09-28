Home / Companies / News / HDFC-backed Reloy eyes 75% revenue growth in FY26 on better housing sales

HDFC-backed Reloy eyes 75% revenue growth in FY26 on better housing sales

Reloy manages customers and property brokers on behalf of its builder clients through dedicated mobile applications, and it gets a nominal commission on referral sales

realty sector, real estate, housing
Sharp appreciation in housing prices and higher supply of luxury homes are also driving Reloy's revenue growth.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Capital-backed proptech startup Reloy, which helps builders generate referral sales, expects 75 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal to Rs 50 crore on strong demand for housing properties.

The company posted a 60 per cent jump in gross revenue to Rs 28.5 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 17.8 crore in the preceding financial year.

"We are expecting to clock a Rs 45-50 crore revenue in the current fiscal," Reloy founder and CEO Akhil Saraf told PTI.

Reloy manages customers and property brokers on behalf of its builder clients through dedicated mobile applications, and it gets a nominal commission on referral sales.

Saraf said the company's performance in the first six months of this fiscal year has been very strong.

Reloy is targeting to facilitate Rs 3,500 crore worth of sales in the current fiscal compared to Rs 2,000 crore through referral-led sales in the last fiscal, Saraf said, highlighting that referral sales in the first six months of this fiscal have already surpassed the 2024-25 figure.

"We have cracked the code of generating referral sales. We are replicating this across all clients," he said.

Reloy is working with almost all leading real estate developers across major states.

Big listed and branded developers have been performing very well post the COVID pandemic and are gaining market share in the primary housing segment, he said, adding that this has helped his business as well.

Sharp appreciation in housing prices and higher supply of luxury homes are also driving Reloy's revenue growth.

"Developers are realising the importance of satisfied homebuyers, and we are helping them maintain long-term relationships with their customers. This trust translates into strong referral sales, which have emerged as a win-win for developers, existing homebuyers, and new buyers alike.

"Traditionally, developers focused only on direct sales and broker networks, overlooking referrals. At Reloy, we've built a strong referral system that is creating immense value for all stakeholders," Saraf said.

Founded in 2015, Reloy specialises in real estate loyalty and referrals. It is a B2B2C homeowner and broker management platform that helps builders manage their customers and brokers more efficiently.

Reloy has so far raised Rs 13 crore from various investors, including HDFC Capital, which owns around 10 per cent stake in the startup.

The tech solutions offered by the company streamline the post-purchase journey of homeowners.

Reloy rewards homeowners with benefits across the ancillary requirements of home interiors and home finance. It helps homeowners in post-purchase exercises like document management, construction tracking, and payments. It also creates a marketplace for other connected needs of home interiors and home finance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GE Aerospace bets on AI, sees big success finding talent in India

Sun Pharma hit by US tariff risk, but earnings impact to remain limited

Allana Group targets two-fold growth in 4-5 years, eyes $4 bn revenue

TKIL Industries, SoHHytec to set up green hydrogen plant in India next year

NCLAT sets aside plea against Reliance Retail capital share reduction

Topics :HDFCHousing salesReal Estate

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story