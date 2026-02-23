Investment firm Hillhouse to acquire minority stake in Quest Global

The transactions will include a primary capital infusion into Quest Global, along with the purchase of shares from select existing shareholders. Quest Global will use the additional capital to achieve its strategic priorities. The investment will be made through funds managed and advised by Hillhouse Investment Management.

Ajit Prabhu, co-founder and chief executive officer, Quest Global, said, “This investment by global brand name investment manager Hillhouse is a significant step in our journey to be the most trusted partner for the world’s hardest engineering problems. Their investment reinforces the strength of our differentiated value proposition, financial and operating discipline, and long-term growth strategy. We look forward to partnering with Hillhouse as we further invest in advanced engineering capabilities that will help our clients solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow.”