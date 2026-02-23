Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / Investment firm Hillhouse to acquire minority stake in Quest Global

Investment firm Hillhouse to acquire minority stake in Quest Global

Hillhouse has acquired a minority stake in Quest Global, with a primary capital infusion and share purchase from existing investors to support the firm's engineering-focused growth strategy

Hillhouse,Hillhouse, hillhouse investment company
premium
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions | Photo: Company Website
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 6:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Global investment firm Hillhouse has acquired a minority stake in Quest Global, a pure-play engineering services company. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
 
The transactions will include a primary capital infusion into Quest Global, along with the purchase of shares from select existing shareholders. Quest Global will use the additional capital to achieve its strategic priorities. The investment will be made through funds managed and advised by Hillhouse Investment Management.
 
Ajit Prabhu, co-founder and chief executive officer, Quest Global, said, “This investment by global brand name investment manager Hillhouse is a significant step in our journey to be the most trusted partner for the world’s hardest engineering problems. Their investment reinforces the strength of our differentiated value proposition, financial and operating discipline, and long-term growth strategy. We look forward to partnering with Hillhouse as we further invest in advanced engineering capabilities that will help our clients solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow.”
 
Backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, Quest Global has strengthened its governance framework, capital base and global expansion strategy over the years, reinforcing its position as a trusted long-term engineering partner to leading global OEMs.
 
Sean Carney, partner and co-head of global buyout at Hillhouse Investment, said, “The company’s focus on mission-critical programmes, long-term customer relationships and disciplined execution has enabled it to scale sustainably across high-growth sectors such as aerospace, automotive, energy and semiconductors. We believe Quest Global is well positioned to benefit from increasing global demand for advanced engineering and technology-led transformation. We look forward to partnering with the company to support its next phase of growth and long-term value creation.”
 
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Jefferies served as the exclusive financial adviser to Quest Global on the transaction.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Radisson, MBD Group to launch 50 hotels under Collection and Red brands

Bharti Airtel to infuse ₹20,000 cr in Airtel Money to push digital lending

Nexus Select Trust buys 50% stake in Runwal Enterprises mall for ₹434 cr

Vi's ₹45,000 crore capex insufficient to regain market share, says HSBC

Bharti Airtel plans to invest ₹20,000 crore to expand digital lending

Topics :InvestmentsengineeringCarlyle GroupQuEST Global

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story