IRCTC to set up tent city at Prayagraj for upcoming Mahakumbh 2025

IRCTC is uniquely positioned to make Kumbh Gram an unparalleled spiritual and cultural destination, the company said

IRCTC
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 7:08 AM IST
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited is all set to develop a tent city at Prayagraj coinciding with next year's Mahakumbh Mela.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, said the 'Maha Kumbh Gram' will be a transformative addition to the pilgrimage and tourism landscape combining luxury accommodation and a cultural immersive experience in a way that celebrates India's spiritual diversity.

"Our Objective is to provide an accessible, comfortable and enriching experience for all visitors", Jain said in a statement.

The company, a public sector undertaking of the Railway Ministry, said it has expertise in mass-scale pilgrimage tourism and extensive hospitality services over a nationwide rail network with domain experience of successfully managing 6.5 lakh plus customers to date on the Aastha and Bharat Gaurav Trains.

"IRCTC is uniquely positioned to make Kumbh Gram an unparalleled spiritual and cultural destination," the company said.

It added, "The Mahakumbh Gram Tent City shall be patronised through direct bookings as well as IRCTC Tourists availing the Rail Tour Packages, Bharat Gaurav Trains etc."  Rahul Himalian, Director (Tourism & Marketing), IRCTC said, "Maha Kumbh Gram Tent City at Prayagraj will offer deluxe and premium camps equipped with modern amenities to ensure a high level of comfort for guests, providing a premium experience amidst the spiritual ambience of Mahakumbh 2025".

"The Tariff begins at Rs 6,000 plus applicable taxes per person per night on double occupancy, including breakfast," the statement said.

For more information or to book a stay, one can visit irctctourism.com or contact customer support at 1800110139, it said.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

