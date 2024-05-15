ISF paves new direction for Infosys Prize, shifts to early-career focus

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Wednesday announced changes to the Infosys Prize, shifting it to an early-career focus. Economics is now a separate category, the upper age limit is set at 40, and laureates abroad are encouraged to spend at least 30 days in India.

As part of the new structure, ISF has lowered the prize winner age limit to 40 from 50 to spur "transformative impact" and encourage early-career contributions. "Our desire was to create role models for our young researchers. Most important innovations or inventions in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) area came from people below 30 years of age," said N.R. Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys.

ALSO READ: Canada imposes Rs 82 lakh penalty on Infosys for underpayment of tax To promote collaboration, ISF now mandates that prize winners based outside India spend time at Indian institutes. These winners must spend 30 days, in up to two trips, at a host institute in India to build networks and engage with research groups. The ISF aims for these interactions to foster early collaborations that may evolve into long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships.

The existing prize categories will remain largely unchanged, except for Economics, which will now be a separate category instead of being under Social Sciences. From 2024, the six categories are: Economics, Engineering & Computer Science, Humanities & Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

"Since its inception 15 years ago, ISF has recognised and awarded 92 brilliant minds across disciplines in a demanding global environment. This change in the direction of the Infosys Prize stems from our vision to create a generation of young academicians who are passionate about pursuing a career in scientific research and provide a longer runway for individuals to develop their work that would have the potential to benefit society at large. We believe that this redirection will help serve as a catalyst for future innovation and mobilise young individuals towards shaping a better tomorrow," said Kris Gopalakrishnan, president of ISF.

ISF highlighted that the nominations for the upcoming Infosys Prize have already begun. The awards will be announced in November followed by a ceremony that is slated to take place in January 2025.