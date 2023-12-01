IT firm LTIMindtree selected as a strategic partner by Metasphere

LTIMindtree, announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner by Metasphere, a wastewater application specialist, to scale their Smart Sewers management platform. As a part of this engagement, LTIMindtree will transform Metasphere’s next-generation wastewater monitoring solution portfolio, enabling scalable delivery and platform to their customers.

Metasphere, part of Grundfos, provides smart network management solutions to the global utility industry.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, “With increasing focus on utilities worldwide, it has become critical to improve service delivery, reduce accidents and deliver real-time insights to customers. After careful consideration by our team of experts, LTIMindtree took Metasphere's cloud architecture and optimized it for AWS scale and cost. This transformation is enabling Metasphere to optimize up to 25 per cent of the total cost, while delivering almost unlimited scale and enhanced performance.”

Tim O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer, Metasphere, said, “This engagement is key to our ability to deliver modern, scalable solutions to all our utility clients worldwide. We are confident that this partnership will bring us closer to our vision of leveraging our solutions to serve at least 10 per cent of the world’s population by 2040.”

The modernised solutions designed by LTIMindtree and built on AWS have significantly reduced Metasphere’s customer onboarding time from days to minutes and activated faster rollout of new features, said the company.

Paddy Fitzpatrick, UK and Ireland Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Head, AWS, said, “We are excited to see organisations like LTIMindtree deliver innovative solutions for the water industry by building on AWS. This collaboration between LTIMindtree and Metasphere will give the utility industry access to new solutions such as real-time network visibility and wastewater monitoring to help reduce costs and enhance performance. Together, we can help the utility industry leverage the power of cloud to drive business value.