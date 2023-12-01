Home / Companies / News / MG Motor India retail sales increase by 2% to 4,154 units in November

MG Motor India retail sales increase by 2% to 4,154 units in November

The automaker had sold 4,079 units in November 2022. EV sales continued to account for around 30 per cent of the total vehicles sold last month, MG Motor India said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

MG Motor India on Friday said its retail sales increased by 2 per cent to 4,154 units in November 2023.

The automaker had sold 4,079 units in November 2022. EV sales continued to account for around 30 per cent of the total vehicles sold last month, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The recent collaboration with Charge Zone reasserts the focus of the company on boosting EV infrastructure and it has so far established a network of more than 12,000 chargers across the country, it added.

Also Read

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches

Automaker SAIC Motor likely to partner with Indian company to expand base

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Hinduja's Ashok Leyland witnesses 3% decline in total sales in November

Venture capital firm Anicut invests Rs 133 cr in TAO Digital Solutions

Bharti Telecom acquires 1.35% stake in Bharti Airtel through block deal

TVS Motor November sales: Total sales up 31% YoY to 364,231 units

Google pushes for antitrust action against Microsoft in UK cloud market

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MG Motor Indiaauto demandautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story