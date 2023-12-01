MG Motor India retail sales increase by 2% to 4,154 units in November

MG Motor India on Friday said its retail sales increased by 2 per cent to 4,154 units in November 2023.

The automaker had sold 4,079 units in November 2022. EV sales continued to account for around 30 per cent of the total vehicles sold last month, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The recent collaboration with Charge Zone reasserts the focus of the company on boosting EV infrastructure and it has so far established a network of more than 12,000 chargers across the country, it added.