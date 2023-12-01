Home / Companies / News / Auto-tech solution provider CarDekho Group merges Revv with itself

Auto-tech solution provider CarDekho Group merges Revv with itself

With this merger, CarDekho will be a majority shareholder in Revv, which has a diverse fleet of vehicles and a wide network, spanning across India

Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder, CarDekho (Left) with sibling Anurag Jain
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Auto-tech solution provider CarDekho Group on Friday announced the merger of shared mobility platform Revv with itself.

This strategic partnership reaffirms the group's commitment to seamlessly integrating technology within the ecosystem, catering to the diverse mobility needs of the consumers, the company said in a statement.

With this merger, CarDekho will be a majority shareholder in Revv, which has a diverse fleet of vehicles and a wide network, spanning across India, it said.

Launched in August 2015, the Gurugram-based Revv B2C platform offers shared services. Founded by McKinsey alumni Karan Jain and Anupam Agarwal, it offers convenient and flexible mobility solutions, the statement said.

"Through strategic integration of technology, we are not just evolving our services but also ensuring more seamless operations. The merger with Revv allows us to offer shared mobility services, addressing the evolving needs of Gen-Z customers," said Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarDekho Group.

The merger of Revv, the group said, aligns with its overarching strategy of placing technology at the heart of its operations, aiming to create a complete automobile ecosystem for a seamless customer experience.

"This strategic alliance opens up exciting possibilities for us to elevate and enrich the mobility experience for customers across the country.

"With our expertise in shared mobility and CarDekho's technology prowess and understanding of the Indian automobile customer, we aim to set new benchmarks in flexible, affordable, and technology-enabled mobility solutions," the statement quoted Revv founders as saying.

Topics :Cardekho.comRevv funding

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

