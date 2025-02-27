IT major HCLTech to use AI to improve Children's Minnesota's operations

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Avik Das
Feb 27 2025
IT services major HCLTech on Thursday said it has tied up with Children’s Minnesota, one of the largest pediatric health systems in the US, to improve its operational efficiency, streamline service delivery and enhance patient care through AI.
 
The Indian firm will use its HCLTech AI Force platform to optimise Children’s Minnesota’s operational systems with a scalable digital solution. The full-stack AI platform will streamline operations, reduce manual tasks and enable data-driven decision-making, enhancing healthcare delivery and patient care.
 
“We are proud to partner with Children’s Minnesota as they embark on a digital healthcare evolution,” said Shantanu Baruah, executive vice president of healthcare at HCLTech.
 
“This partnership reflects our commitment to leveraging AI with premier client service for healthcare organisations to improve patient outcomes.”
 
“We are confident that HCLTech is the right partner to ensure our innovative operations will enable us to stay true to our core mission of championing the health needs of children and their families,” said Dave Lundal, senior vice president and chief information officer at Children’s Minnesota.
Feb 27 2025

