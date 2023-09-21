Home / Companies / News / ITC Hotels signs management agreement for Welcomhotel Kalimpong in WB

ITC Hotels signs management agreement for Welcomhotel Kalimpong in WB

ITC Hotels on Thursday announced that it has signed a management agreement with a construction company for Welcomhotel Kalimpong resort in West Bengal

Press Trust of India Kolkata
The upcoming facility in north Bengal will have an all-day dining restaurant, a lounge and a bar among other facilities | Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

ITC Hotels on Thursday announced that it has signed a management agreement with a construction company for Welcomhotel Kalimpong resort in West Bengal.

The 70-key greenfield project will spread over four acres of land and will offer plush rooms with views of the Himalayas and the valley, a company statement said.

The company announced the signing of Welcomhotel Kalimpong resort under a management agreement with Pravez Constructions Private Ltd.

"With the upcoming property of Welcomhotel Kalimpong, the group will have a strong presence across West Bengal with eight hotels across various segments," ITC Hotels Divisional Chief Executive Anil Chadha said.

He also said the 'Welcomhotel' brand trajectory is "growing fast across both business and leisure locations".

The upcoming facility in north Bengal will have an all-day dining restaurant, a lounge and a bar among other facilities.

The group portfolio currently showcases 25 Welcomhotels across India with more in the pipeline, the company official added.

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

ITC to add 3 properties under Welcomhotel in MP, Himachal, Uttarakhand

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

ITC approves demerger of hotel business to form new entity 'ITC Hotels'

Meesho Mall gears up for the festive season, features an array of brands

IT services firm NTT Data launches 3 centres of excellence in Chennai

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

RBI allows HDFC AMC's stake acquisition in DCB Bank, Karur Vysya, 2 others

MG Motor India exploring options for a second plant, says official

Topics :West BengalITC HotelsConstruction sector

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 cities

India counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada

Next Story