Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Renewables solution provider Tata Power Renewable Energy on Thursday said it has collaborated with Nepalese firm Dugar Power to accelerate Nepal's renewable energy initiatives.

This tie-up heralds TPREL's strategic entry into Nepal's rapidly evolving renewable energy sector and sets the stage for a quantum leap in accelerating Nepal's shift toward sustainable energy, according to a statement.

"Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has signed an agreement with Dugar Power Private Ltd (Dugar Power), a subsidiary of Dugar Group which is a prominent business house in Nepal," a company statement said.

The partnership is set to deploy transformative solar technologies to produce a range of on- and off-grid energy solutions and mark the inception of a long-term commitment to energy sustainability in the region.

The agreement is designed to cater to Nepal's diverse energy requirements, offering scalable solutions from 1 KW to MW levels.

"This partnership with Dugar Power is a strategic alliance engineered to redefine Nepal's energy landscape. As we make our entry into Nepal's promising renewable energy market, we intend to generate a transformative impact," Ashish Khanna, CEO of TPREL, said in the statement.

This opens up new horizons for TPREL to diversify its offerings, including supply cells & modules, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), as well as Operations and Maintenance (O&M) in Nepal, the statement said.

"Our alliance with TPREL is a strategic alignment in achieving Nepal's long-term objectives for renewable energy and energy self-sufficiency," Abhishek Dugar, Managing Director of Dugar Power, said.

TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power Company Ltd, is a leading player in the renewable energy sector, having globally shipped over 3GW of cells and modules.