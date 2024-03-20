IVI commences tech transfer of oral cholera vaccine to Biological E

The global non-profit vaccine body International Vaccine Institute (IVI) on Wednesday announced that it has commenced a technology transfer of simplified oral cholera vaccine (OCV-S) to Hyderabad-based pharma major Biological E.

Biological E had signed a technology licence agreement with IVI in November last year. "Since then, IVI has begun providing the technical information, know-how, and materials to produce OCV-S at Biological E facilities and will continue to support necessary clinical development and regulatory approvals," the company said in a statement.

IVI will complete the technology transfer by 2025 and the OCV-S will be manufactured for India and international markets by Biological E.





"IVI and Biological E entered this partnership during an unprecedented surge of cholera outbreaks worldwide, aiming to increase the volume of low-cost cholera vaccine in India as well as the global public market," the company said.

OCV-S is a simplified formulation of oral cholera vaccine with the potential to lower production costs while increasing production capacity for current and aspiring manufacturers.





Speaking on the partnership, Mahima Datla, managing director, Biological E, said the aim of the collaboration is not only to combat the disease but also to be a part of the sustained legacy of innovation, collaboration, and health stewardship.

Commenting on the need for such technology transfers, Julia Lynch, director of IVI cholera programme said the cholera situation is very dire globally. “The availability and use of oral cholera vaccine is an essential part of a multifaceted approach to cholera control and prevention, especially as outbreaks increase and the global vaccine supply remains strained,” she said.

The technology transfer and licensing agreement is the sixth of its kind for IVI, transferring such technology to manufacturers in India, the Republic of Korea, Bangladesh and South Africa.

All these partnerships have led to or seek to achieve pre-qualification (PQ) from the World Health Organization (WHO). This designation enables global agencies such as UNICEF to procure the vaccine for the global market.

“Biological E already has nine vaccines with WHO PQ in its portfolio, and IVI and BE will pursue WHO PQ for OCV-S as well, following national licensure in India,” the company said.