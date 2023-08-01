Home / Companies / News / Jakson Group installs 9 kilowatt solar plant at AIIMS-Delhi premises

Renewable Energy firm Jakson Group has installed a 9-kilowatt solar plant on the premises of AIIMS here as part of an agreement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The project has been set up by its CSR arm Jakson Welfare Trust, Jakson Group said in a statement on Tuesday. | AIIMS Delhi

The project has been set up by its CSR arm Jakson Welfare Trust, Jakson Group said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 9 KW solar project, installed on the rooftop of AIIMS Director's bungalow in the campus, is expected to generate 13,140 units per year, it added.

Jakson Group Chairman and Managing Director Sameer Gupta said, "We are committed to support the nationwide net zero mission through renewable energy solutions, and our partnership with AIIMS demonstrates this commitment".

After the inauguration of the solar project, M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, New Delhi, said this collaboration illustrates a commitment to advancing sustainable healthcare practises, and he hopes it will encourage other institutions to follow the practice.

