Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has missed flight to relaunch Jet Airways: Experts

Changed conditions and consolidation in domestic market have made airline's revival a tougher challenge, they say

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Premium
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) has said it is committed to restart Jet Airways and is looking for a new chief executive officer to replace Sanjiv Kapoor whose term ended on Friday.
Revival, however, will not be easy even if the consortium quickly secures control of the grounded airline, feel industry experts. This is due to changed market conditions and consolidation in the domestic market.
“Jet Airways has lost an opportunity to re-establish itself. There was space in the market for a second full-service airline after Air India. Go First is facing engine issues and SpiceJet has financial challenges and these factors have constrained their expansion. Jet could have taken the advantage but has failed to get off the ground,” said aviation consultant Vishok Mansingh. He pointed out that Akasa Air, which started operations last August, has cornered 3 per cent market share while Air India is consolidating its operations.

Topics :Jet Airways crisisJet Airways

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

