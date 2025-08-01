JAL's lenders ask bidders to submit revised plans without conditions

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) has asked all the resolution applicants to submit revised resolution plans that are free of any conditionalities and provide a definitive bid offer, according to people familiar with the development.

The CoC held meetings with the five bidders for JAL on Wednesday and Thursday to review the commercial and legal aspects of each plan.

The five bidders for JAL include the Adani Group, Dalmia Bharat, Vedanta Group, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), and PNC Infratech. Barring Adani, almost all other bidders have submitted offers with conditions.

“CoC has said that there are a lot of guardrails in the resolution plans that have been submitted. They have asked bidders to revise the plans and get back to them in a week’s time,” a source said.

Most bids remain contingent on the outcome of a key legal case concerning Jaiprakash’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida. In March, the Allahabad High Court had upheld a decision by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to cancel the land allotment. The matter is now pending before the Supreme Court. The Adani Group had emerged as the frontrunner with a Rs 12,250 crore bid, including Rs 3,500 crore in immediate cash payout. Adani’s offer includes retaining Rs 890 crore within the company post-acquisition and potentially absorbing Rs 2,600 crore from the disputed YEIDA land — subject to a favourable court verdict. Despite the legal overhang, sources say Adani’s proposal is currently viewed by lenders as the most reliable due to its structure.

Dalmia Bharat has made the highest offer at Rs 14,500 crore, but that includes the full value of the contested land. If the Supreme Court rejects the land claim, the bid reduces to Rs 11,500 crore, which includes Rs 8,000 crore to be paid in cash, Rs 2,600 crore paid back from YEIDA land, and the rest deferred over two to three years. Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Group has submitted a Rs 13,500 crore bid, entirely conditional on winning the YEIDA land case, among several other conditionalities. PNC Infratech’s Rs 10,240 crore proposal includes Rs 1,040 crore upfront, with Rs 5,100 crore payable over 24 months, and the remaining amount over the next 10 years. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has bid Rs 11,000 crore, offering Rs 6,500 crore upfront, with the rest conditional on the YEIDA settlement.