Home / Companies / News / Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales rise 26% to 83,691 units in July

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales rise 26% to 83,691 units in July

In the utility vehicles segment, the Mumbai-based automaker sold 49,871 units in the domestic market

mahindra logo, mahindra
Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday posted a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday posted a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 83,691 units in July, as compared to 66,444 units in the same month last year.

In the utility vehicles segment, the Mumbai-based automaker sold 49,871 units in the domestic market, a growth of 20 per cent, as compared to 41,623 units in July last year.

"Our SUV growth has been supported by the recent launch of XUV 3XO 'REVX' Series & the commencement of deliveries for Pack two variants of the BE 6 and XEV 9E models, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) CEO Automotive Division Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.

The company said its tractor sales in the domestic market stood at 26,990 units last month, as against 25,587 units in July 2024, a growth of 5 per cent.

Total tractor sales (domestic and exports) last month were at 28,708 units, as against 27,209 units for the same period last year.

"This performance was driven by sustained land preparation activities, supported by robust cash flows in rural markets following the conclusion of Rabi crop harvesting," M&M President - Farm Equipment Business Veejay Nakra said.

Additionally, the normal progression of monsoon across most regions further contributed to good demand during the onset of sowing for the Kharif season, he added.

"In the exports market, we have sold 1,718 tractors, a growth of 6 per cent over last year," Nakra said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Renault acquires Nissan's stake in Chennai unit; sees India as export hub

PNB Housing MD & CEO Girish Kousgi to step down with effect from Oct 28

Southwest replaces Chairman Rakesh Gangwal after less than one year in job

Apple beats Trump tariffs, slow start in AI to deliver strong quarter

HUL Q1 profit rises 5.6% to ₹2,756 cr, beats estimates on volume growth

Topics :Mahindra & MahindraMahindra

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story