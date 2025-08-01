Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday posted a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 83,691 units in July, as compared to 66,444 units in the same month last year.
In the utility vehicles segment, the Mumbai-based automaker sold 49,871 units in the domestic market, a growth of 20 per cent, as compared to 41,623 units in July last year.
"Our SUV growth has been supported by the recent launch of XUV 3XO 'REVX' Series & the commencement of deliveries for Pack two variants of the BE 6 and XEV 9E models, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) CEO Automotive Division Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.
The company said its tractor sales in the domestic market stood at 26,990 units last month, as against 25,587 units in July 2024, a growth of 5 per cent.
Total tractor sales (domestic and exports) last month were at 28,708 units, as against 27,209 units for the same period last year.
"This performance was driven by sustained land preparation activities, supported by robust cash flows in rural markets following the conclusion of Rabi crop harvesting," M&M President - Farm Equipment Business Veejay Nakra said.
Additionally, the normal progression of monsoon across most regions further contributed to good demand during the onset of sowing for the Kharif season, he added.
"In the exports market, we have sold 1,718 tractors, a growth of 6 per cent over last year," Nakra said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app