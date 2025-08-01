Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has bagged an order in the range of ₹2,500-5,000 crore from Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc for designing and commissioning of one of its plants.

The project has been awarded to the minerals and metals business vertical of L&T, a company filing said.

As part of its expansion plans, Hindustan Zinc is setting up a 250 kilotonne per annum (KTPA) leaching, purification and cellhouse facility, along with a 125 KTPA Jarosite Circuit at its Debari Smelter Complex in Rajasthan.

The facility will produce special high grade zinc cathodes.