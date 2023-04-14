Home / Companies / News / James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree cuts planned investment in Reliance JV Viacom18

James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree cuts planned investment in Reliance JV Viacom18

A source familiar with the matter said the investment amount was reduced due to a broader funding squeeze amid a slowdown in dealmaking

BENGALURU
James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree cuts planned investment in Reliance JV Viacom18

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and a former Star India executive, has reduced its planned investment in Reliance's broadcast venture Viacom18 by 70% and will now pump in 43.06 billion rupees ($527.84 million), Viacom18 said late on Thursday.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries had said in April last year that Qatar Investment Authority-backed Bodhi Tree would spend 135 billion rupees out of a planned 151.45 billion rupees investment in the media behemoth that is also backed by Paramount Global.

Reliance is now leading the investment with a 108.39 billion rupees infusion.

A source familiar with the matter said the investment amount was reduced due to a broader funding squeeze amid a slowdown in dealmaking.

Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity shrank to the lowest level in more than a decade in the first quarter of 2023, as rising interest rates, high inflation and fears of a recession soured the appetite of companies for dealmaking.

Reliance, which is expanding in every sector from retail to ecommerce, made its big splash in the Indian streaming space last year, with its acquisition of digital streaming rights for the Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament from 2023 to 2027.

All matches are currently streamed free of cost for viewers on Viacom18-owned JioCinema. The FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year was also streamed for free.

($1 = 81.5780 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Topics :Viacom18

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Also Read

Viacom18 completes merger with RIL; allots shares to Bodhi Tree, Paramount

James Murdoch-Uday Shankar ditch SPAC route for their M&A ventures

Rupert Murdoch wants to put his media empire back together after 2013 split

CCEA approves Rs 2,539 crore BIND scheme for modernising Doordarshan, AIR

Advertisers take position as Viacom18 goes digital with FIFA World Cup

Bharat Petroleum gets MP state government approval for refinery expansion

IPO-bound OYO to expand its US presence with over 100 new hotels this year

NTPC to build more coal plants this year to meet soaring power demand

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story