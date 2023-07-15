Home / Companies / News / JBM Auto shares surge 11% following 5,000 electric buses order from STUs

JBM Auto shares surge 11% following 5,000 electric buses order from STUs

The company sells sheet metal components, tools, dies & moulds and buses including sale of spare parts, accessories and maintenance contract of buses

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 12:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of auto manufacturer JBM Auto rose 11.13 percent on BSE ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,462 apiece on Friday's after the company won orders for 5,000 electric buses from the State Transport Undertakings (STUs) in the states of Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana, Orissa among others.

‘Different applications such as city bus, staff bus, tarmac coach and others in both, 9 meters and 12 meters categories will be delivered for these orders,’ the company stated in their press release on Thursday. ‘Company is well poised to further consolidate its position as an end to end electric-mobility solution provider with indigenously developed vehicle technology, battery technology and charging solutions,’ the company added.

Auto manufacturer JBM specialise in manufacturing auto systems, electric vehicles and buses. The company sells sheet metal components, tools, dies & moulds and buses including sale of spare parts, accessories and maintenance contract of buses.

Also Read

JBM Auto cracks 15% as investors book profit after a 51% rally in 12 days

JBM Auto zooms 18% on securing contract for supply of 5,000 electric buses

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

More than 500 crew members to join Air India in each of coming months: CEO

Crypto giant Binance lays off more than 1,000 employees, says report

Ministry of Corporate Affairs to take back 7,338 cases under companies law

India1 Payments to expand white-label ATM network to 20,000 units in 3 yrs

Patanjali OFS retail portion sees strong demand from retail investors

Topics :JBM AutoElectric bus

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 12:29 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story