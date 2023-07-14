Home / Companies / News / Crypto giant Binance lays off more than 1,000 employees, says report

Crypto giant Binance lays off more than 1,000 employees, says report

Last week, a string of executives also quit Binance, which included its Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Crypto giant Binance has laid off more than 1,000 people in recent weeks in a continuing exercise that could result in the exchange losing more than a third of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the moves.

Last week, a string of executives also quit Binance, which included its Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann.

US regulators last month sued the crypto exchange and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for allegedly operating a "web of deception." Binance has said it would defend itself "vigorously." More employees were laid off this week, according to former employees, who said customer-service workers were heavily affected. 

The cuts were global, including about three dozen customer-service employees in India, the report added.

Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

