Jet Airways revival: NCLAT to rule on consortium plea against SBI on May 30



SBI told the tribunal on Friday that the consortium had not paid dues that had a deadline of May 15, as the consortium sought an interim injunction. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal will on May 30 pass an order on an application by Jalan-Kalrock (JKC) consortium, which is reviving bankrupt Jet Airways, to stop State Bank of India (SBI) from invoking its bank guarantee of Rs 150 crore.



The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last December asked lenders to hand over Jet Airways to the consortium. It asked the consortium to submit Rs 185 crore—as decided under the insolvency resolution plan—with lenders by May 14 this year so that ownership transfer can begin. The lenders have not received this amount as yet. Jet's air operator certificate (AOP)-- revalidated by India’s aviation regulator on May 20 last year--expired on Friday, indicating that the airline is unlikely to start commercial flights anytime soon. By May last year, JKC had deposited Rs 150 crore with lenders as performance bank guarantee (PBG).