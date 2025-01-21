JetSetGo enters urban air mobility mkt with new partnerships for air taxis

JetSetGo, a private airline that operates private jets and helicopter charters in India, announced on Wednesday its partnerships with SkyDrive and Eve Air Mobility to develop and deploy urban air mobility (UAM) services in India.

The announcement was made at the Urban Air Mobility Expo, part of the Bharat Mobility Show.

As part of these partnerships, JetSetGo signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SkyDrive, a Japan-based company, to explore deployment opportunities for its three-seat fully electric multi-copter, SD05.

“We are very excited to be partnering with SkyDrive,” Jonathan Sumner, chief strategy officer, JetSetGo told Business Standard in a virtual interview.

“We signed an MoU focused on market development feasibility studies, with an initial emphasis on the state of Gujarat with possible future expansion to other regions across the country, and a letter of intent (LOI) to purchase up to 50 of their aircraft once they receive certification and the technology is fully developed,” Sumner said.

Sumner stated that the LOI is a non-binding agreement with no financial commitment at this stage, but it represents their shared commitment to collaboratively develop this solution. The company will be looking at cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, and other potential locations to test and validate the technology.

Additionally, another LOI was signed with Eve Air Mobility to integrate Vector, the company’s advanced urban air traffic management (UATM) solution, into JetSetGo’s future eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) fleet operations.

He further stated that these aircraft could be launched as early as 2028, or latest by 2030. Both these collaborations are internally funded by the company and these collaborations are a part of the company’s fleet development programme.

The company is working on innovations to make private aviation more affordable using current-generation business jets.

Sumner said that the demand for private aviation is increasing due to India's economic growth, allowing more people to afford such solutions. Once exclusive to the ultra-wealthy, private aviation will attract a wider customer base with the right product offerings.

Kanika Tekriwal, founder, JetSetGo, in a statement said, “Urban air mobility has the potential to change how we move within cities, making travel faster, easier, and more sustainable.”

“At JetSetGo, we are not just joining this change, we’re working to lead it. Our partnerships with SkyDrive and Eve Air Mobility are important steps toward building a system that solves real problems like traffic congestion, high emissions, and limited access to quick, safe travel. We want urban air mobility to become an everyday solution that benefits millions, drives economic growth, and helps India take a leading role in the future of aviation,” Tekriwal said.

The move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for advanced air mobility, highlighted during the second Asia Pacific ministerial conference on civil aviation, the company said in its press release.

Amit Dutta, chairman, CII Taskforce on Short Haul Air Mobility and managing director, Hunch Mobility, was quoted saying, “The Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), underscores its pivotal role in shaping India's leadership in advanced air mobility.”