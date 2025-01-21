Ceat Chennai unit enters elite league of WEF's Lighthouse Network

Ceat, a leading Indian tyre manufacturer, has achieved a significant milestone with its Chennai plant being recognised as part of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network. Ceat is the first tyre brand in the world to receive this prestigious honour.

The Chennai plant’s inclusion in the Global Lighthouse Network builds on the success of Ceat’s Halol facility, which was the first tyre facility in the world to be inducted. This recognition, marking Ceat’s second facility to achieve such distinction, underscores the company’s commitment to institutionalising cutting-edge Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies at scale to achieve unparalleled advancements.

“The Lighthouse recognition is given by the WEF, and this time only two units in India have received this honour. Our Halol unit was the first in the sector to get such recognition in the past. This recognition is based on the Industry 4.0 measures we have implemented. It had to be innovative, and we were not supposed to repeat what we had done in Halol,” said Arnab Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer, Ceat.

The Global Lighthouse Network serves as a forum for identifying and celebrating manufacturing facilities that have successfully demonstrated transformative outcomes through the implementation of 4IR technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), robotics, and advanced analytics.

“The deployment of advanced digital solutions has improved dispatch turnaround by 54 per cent and labour productivity by 25 per cent. This underscores our continued commitment to leveraging digital transformation to drive operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation across our manufacturing units,” said Anant Goenka, vice-chairman, RPG Group.

At the Chennai unit, the deployment of advanced analytics and real-time monitoring systems has resulted in a reduction of cycle times by 18 per cent and operational costs by 31 per cent. Focused eco-efficiency initiatives in energy and water usage have achieved a 47 per cent reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions as part of green measures. In addition, over 80 per cent of the workforce has been equipped with digital tools, enabling data-driven decision-making and automation-enhanced workflows.

“This recognition underscores our vision of establishing intelligent factories that not only deliver business value but also contribute meaningfully to environmental sustainability. The Chennai plant has redefined benchmarks in productivity through the seamless integration of advanced technologies while maintaining a strong focus on resource efficiency. This accomplishment reaffirms Ceat’s role as a global leader in manufacturing excellence, setting a benchmark for future readiness and innovation,” said Jayasankar Kuruppal, senior vice-president, manufacturing, Ceat.

As a distinguished member of the WEF Global Lighthouse Network, Ceat gains access to unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange with other global leaders in manufacturing excellence. This achievement not only reinforces Ceat’s stature within the global manufacturing ecosystem but also sets the stage for replicating these best practices across its other facilities, further strengthening its position as a pioneer in sustainable and technologically advanced manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

"Across our Global Lighthouse Network, digital technologies are revolutionising production ecosystems. From AI-driven control towers to zero-code workflows, Lighthouses exemplify sustainable innovation, setting benchmarks millions can follow to drive transformational change across the entire ecosystem," said Kiva Allgood, head, Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, World Economic Forum.