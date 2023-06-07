4x4 war goes off-road: Maruti's Jimny has foot on lifestyle SUV throttle

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer-marketing and sales, MSIL, said that the Jimny may potentially double the current size of the lifestyle SUV market, which is about 45,000-50,000 units a year.

India’s largest passenger vehicle (PV) player, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), is eyeing the top spot in the fast-growing sport utility vehicle (SUV) market and priced its five-door off-roader Jimny competitively, starting at Rs 12.7 lakh. MSIL already has 31,000 bookings for the Jimny.