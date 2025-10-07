Home / Companies / News / Jindal India commissions ₹1,500 cr downstream steel facility in West Bengal

Jindal India commissions ₹1,500 cr downstream steel facility in West Bengal

The capacity expansion will increase the company's existing annual capacity of 1 million tonnes by 60 per cent

steel, steel industry
Jindal India is a part of the $2.5 billion BC Jindal Group, which is into energy, steel and packaging films.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jindal India on Tuesday said it has commissioned a new downstream steel facility in West Bengal, with a capacity of 0.6 million tonnes and set up at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

The capacity expansion will increase the company's existing annual capacity of 1 million tonnes by 60 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Jindal (India) said it has announced the commissioning of Rs 1,500 crore new downstream steel capacity and expects a significant increase in its sales revenue in the coming years from this investment.

Post the expansion, the company's capacity for coated flat products is set to increase by 60 per cent from the current capacity, 40 per cent for pipe products, and 75 per cent in the crash barrier segment.

Jindal India is a part of the $2.5 billion BC Jindal Group, which is into energy, steel and packaging films.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon gets USFDA's tentative approval for antibacterial drug Rifaximin

M&M cuts Bolero prices below ₹10 lakh, ramps up production capacity

Nissan unveils upcoming C-segment SUV Tekton, set for launch by mid-2026

Tata Motors' JLR announces new financial scheme to pay suppliers faster

Dabur India flags short-term sales disruption in Q2 amid GST reforms

Topics :Jindal SteelJindal Steel and PowerSteel firms

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story