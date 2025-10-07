Jindal India commissions ₹1,500 cr downstream steel facility in West Bengal

Jindal India on Tuesday said it has commissioned a new downstream steel facility in West Bengal, with a capacity of 0.6 million tonnes and set up at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.
The capacity expansion will increase the company's existing annual capacity of 1 million tonnes by 60 per cent, the company said in a statement.
Jindal (India) said it has announced the commissioning of Rs 1,500 crore new downstream steel capacity and expects a significant increase in its sales revenue in the coming years from this investment.
Post the expansion, the company's capacity for coated flat products is set to increase by 60 per cent from the current capacity, 40 per cent for pipe products, and 75 per cent in the crash barrier segment.
Jindal India is a part of the $2.5 billion BC Jindal Group, which is into energy, steel and packaging films.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app