Jindal India commissions ₹1,500 cr downstream steel facility in West Bengal

Jindal India on Tuesday said it has commissioned a new downstream steel facility in West Bengal, with a capacity of 0.6 million tonnes and set up at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

The capacity expansion will increase the company's existing annual capacity of 1 million tonnes by 60 per cent, the company said in a statement.

expects a significant increase in its sales revenue in the coming years from this investment.

Post the expansion, the company's capacity for coated flat products is set to increase by 60 per cent from the current capacity, 40 per cent for pipe products, and 75 per cent in the crash barrier segment.