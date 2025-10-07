Nissan unveils upcoming C-segment SUV Tekton, set for launch by mid-2026

Nissan Motor India has officially revealed its upcoming C-segment SUV, the Nissan Tekton, which is set to be launched in the second quarter of 2026.

The Tekton is positioned to compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Škoda Kushaq, and Toyota Hyryder. It will be the second product under Nissan’s ‘One Car, One World’ strategy and will be manufactured in partnership with Renault at the Chennai plant for sale within India and select global markets.

According to the company, its full unveiling and start of sales will take place in 2026. The Tekton is designed and engineered to disrupt the C-SUV segment.

“The all-new Nissan Tekton draws its design inspiration from our legendary Nissan Patrol. It is designed to disrupt, dominate, and deliver everything today’s modern Indian consumer desires. Imposing, stylish, and built to set a new benchmark in India and beyond, the design and build quality are distinctly Nissan—embodying the best of Nissan’s SUV DNA,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Corporate Executive, Nissan Motor. The Tekton will play a key role in Nissan Motor India’s plans to strengthen its presence and expand its product portfolio in the country. As part of this growth, Nissan Motor India is also expanding its dealership network.

Design inspired by Nissan Patrol Nissan’s newest SUV, the Tekton, draws design inspiration from the company’s longest-running and most iconic SUV, the terrain-conquering Patrol. When it arrives next year, it will combine bold aesthetics with robust reliability, premium craftsmanship, and a suite of advanced technological features. At the front, a powerfully sculpted bonnet and distinctive C-shaped headlamp signature—reminiscent of the Patrol—pair with a robust lower bumper to create a commanding and imposing presence that belies the vehicle’s size. “The all-new Nissan Tekton is going to be at the centre of Nissan’s resurgence story and offers a glimpse into the future of our product portfolio in the country. With its commanding stance, bold looks, and premium interiors, we are confident that it will be a segment disruptor, appealing to customers seeking a robust yet refined C-SUV. This model will spearhead Nissan’s growth story in India,” said Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.