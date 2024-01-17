Home / Companies / News / Jindal Power offers Rs 4,203 crore for distressed coal-fired power plant

Jindal Power offers Rs 4,203 crore for distressed coal-fired power plant

Adani Power had last month quoted 41 billion rupees ($493.38 million) for the 1,980-megawatt power plant in central India ensnared in insolvency proceedings

Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters NEW DELHI

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's Jindal Power has offered 42.03 billion rupees ($505.77 million) for a distressed coal-fired power plant, the company told the insolvency court on Wednesday, topping an offer made by billionaire Gautam Adani's power firm.

Adani Power had last month quoted 41 billion rupees ($493.38 million) for the 1,980-megawatt power plant in central India ensnared in insolvency proceedings.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Jindal Power, a unit of Jindal Steel and Power, had last week asked India's insolvency court to allow it to participate in an auction for the Amarkantak project.

Also Read

India aims to trade electricity with Southeast Asian countries: Report

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models, select iPads get Resident Evil Village: Details

Govt considering $7.2 billion housing loan interest subsidy scheme

FinMin approves Maharatna status for Oil India, ONGC Videsh gets Navratna

Adani hikes stake in two group companies to work on claw back strategy

Apollo Supply Chain launches e-commerce fulfilment, D2C shipping service

LTIMindtree Q3 results: Profit rises 16.8% to Rs 1,169 cr, misses estimates

BHEL gets 2,400 MW greenfield power project from NLC India in Odisha

EV industry sales growth to moderate to 40-45% this year: Tata Motors

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara backs move to curb 'unhealthy' loan growth

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jindal PowerCoal coal industrypowerenergy sector

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story