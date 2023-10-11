Jindal Power submits expression of interest for insolvent Go First

Jindal Power (JPL), led by Naveen Jindal, has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for Go First, which has been undergoing an insolvency process since May of this year, according to sources.

Go First’s resolution professional invited EoIs for the carrier’s sale in July. Sources have confirmed that JPL has filed an EoI for Go First in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). These sources have indicated that the company is currently evaluating the business and the offers on the table.

“The company believes that the aviation market in India needs more players to enhance competition and benefit Indian passengers. This EoI is solely to assess the feasibility of acquiring the business,” mentioned one of the sources.