Jindal Stainless flags possible shipment delays to West Asia amid conflict

India's Jindal Stainless said on Friday there may be some ​delays in steel shipments to the Middle East ​in the near term due to the conflict ‌in the region.

The country's biggest stainless steel producer said West Asia accounted for a small share of its export market but that the company remained committed to serving the region.

"Given the escalating conditions, there may be some delays in shipment arrivals in the near term, due to extended transit timelines across certain international shipping routes and air spaces," Abhyuday Jindal, ‌managing director of Jindal Stainless, told Reuters.

He said it was premature to comment on any kind of surcharges.