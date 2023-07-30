Home / Companies / News / Jindal Stainless seeks govt intervention to check surging steel imports

Jindal Stainless seeks govt intervention to check surging steel imports

Select few countries including China are flooding the domestic market with their products, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
According to official data, the Share of China, Japan, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Nepal and the USA increased in total steel imports of India in June 2023 as compared to June 2022

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) has sought the government's intervention to check increasing imports of steel products from a select group of countries including China.

Select few countries including China are flooding the domestic market with their products, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

"We urge the government to take some steps to check these imports. The government can put anti-dumping duty (ADD) and countervailing duty (CVD) on the import of the items," he said.

According to official data, the Share of China, Japan, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Nepal and the USA increased in total steel imports of India in June 2023 as compared to June 2022.

India's steel imports rose 7.6 per cent to 4.84 lakh metric tonne during June 2023, over the same month last year. In June 2022, the import from China was 26.1 per cent and Vietnam was 1 per cent.

However, in June 2023, the import from China contributed 37.1 per cent and Vietnam's share was 4.8 per cent in India's steel import basket.

When asked about having a separate policy structure for the stainless steel sector, the industrialist said "it is a long standing demand of the industry. The rules and policies made for the steel sector impacts us despite our situation."

The Indian stainless steel industry is operating well below its capacity, it needs government support for level-playing field.

The industry awaits a positive decision by the government on imposing a countervailing duty (CVD) to curb dumping of mass and subsidized stainless steel in India by China.

Also Read

Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024, says Jindal Stainless MD

India steel imports from Russia rise to eight-year high in April-Jan: Data

Jindal Stainless sees domestic demand; China imports a challenge: Firm's MD

Jindal Steel and Power says enquiries from European buyers on rise

Jindal Stainless pitches for imposition of CVD on stainless steel imports

BankBazaar.com hopes to breakeven this fiscal, to file DRHP for IPO next yr

Govt to get significant stake in HPCL post preference issue: Officials

Tredence eyes acquisitions in BFS, healthcare vertical by year end

Ceat lines up Rs 750 cr capex for FY24, says MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee

With biz well positioned, Sun Pharma eyes high single-digit revenue growth

Topics :Jindal Stainless Steelsteel pricesSteel imports

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story