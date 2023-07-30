Home / Companies / News / With biz well positioned, Sun Pharma eyes high single-digit revenue growth

With biz well positioned, Sun Pharma eyes high single-digit revenue growth

The Mumbai-based company had reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 43,278 crore in 2022-23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The drug maker is currently sitting on a net cash position of around $ 1.5 billion, he said

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharma is looking at high single-digit growth in its consolidated topline this fiscal on the back of robust performance from all its business verticals, according to company's Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi.

The Mumbai-based company had reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 43,278 crore in 2022-23.

"All our businesses are well-positioned, and we expect high-single-digit consolidated topline growth for FY24," Shanghvi informed shareholders through company's Annual Report for 2022-23.

He noted that the global pharmaceutical industry remains quite dynamic, and always buzzing with new avenues for capital deployment.

Pursuing any one of these options can place considerable pressure on the balance sheet, he added. "Success is not guaranteed, and it is important for us that we remain thoughtful and selective in deciding which options to pursue. However, we will not shy away from making disproportionate investments to grow our businesses, should an opportunity present itself," Shanghvi said.

The drug maker is currently sitting on a net cash position of around $ 1.5 billion, he said.

"Our strong cash position enables us to explore inorganic opportunities, including but not limited to strengthening our global specialty portfolio," he added.

Elaborating on top priorities for the company in the ongoing fiscal, Shanghvi said the drug major would focus on sustainable and profitable business growth.

Besides, ensuring supply chain continuity along with focus on inventory optimisation would also be a focus area, he noted. The company would also focus on cost and operational efficiency, increased investments in IT to ensure secure systems, facilitate business operations and digital transformation, Shanghvi said.

The company also expects expansion of its global specialty business to continue in the ongoing financial year. Shanghvi noted that the company's R&D spending is expected to be 7-8 per cent of sales in FY24 with an increasing share of spending expected on clinical trials for specialty products.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma recalls over 24K pre-filled syringes of generic medication in US

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

India business to boost pharma, after US sales prove to be a mixed bag

Sun Pharma Q3 net profit up 5.2% as sales grow in India, US markets

Reliance Naval debt resolution stuck as bidder seeks more time to pay

Micron's global suppliers ready plans to co-locate, ask govt help

Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited, GAIL sign interconnection agreement

Boom Live launches teen fact-checking network to address misinformation

Chalet Hotels' revenue rises 21% to Rs 310 cr, ARR grows 38% to Rs 10,217

Topics :Sun Pharmapharmaceutical firmsgrowth

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story