Jindal Stainless supplies steel for Kolkata's underwater metro project

Jindal Stainless Ltd on Sunday said it supplied 75 tonnes of high-end steel for Kolkata Metro's Esplanade-Howrah Maidan section which passes below the Hooghly River in West Bengal.

The underwater metro project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Jindal Stainless in a statement said it supplied premium 'SS 301LN' grade of stainless steel for coaches and infrastructure of the project which is a part of the East-West Metro corridor linking Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V.

SS 301 N is corrosion-resistant grade which does not require regular repair and maintenance and is the most cost-effective solution on a life cycle cost basis, JSL said adding it supplied 75 tonnes of steel.