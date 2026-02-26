Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: India pricing, pre-order offers, specs
As part of the introductory offer, customers can pre-order the 256GB storage variant and get the 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra at no additional cost
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 series in India. The series encompasses Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The smartphones bring several changes across software and hardware such as a new “Privacy Display” feature, new Galaxy AI features such as Now Nudge, new camera module design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and Exynos 2600 chips, faster charging, and more. The Galaxy S26 series also debuts Android 16-based OneUI 8.5 which adds Perplexity as an additional AI Agent beside Google Gemini and Samsung’s own revamped Bixby assistant.
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Variants and India pricing
Galaxy S26 Ultra
- 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage
- Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, White
- Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow
As part of the Introductory offer, Samsung is offering the 512GB storage variant at the price of 256GB, which costs Rs 1,39,999. Meanwhile the 1TB variant is priced at Rs 189,999.
Galaxy S26+
- 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage
- Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black
- Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow
Galaxy S26 Plus’ 512GB storage variant is available at the price of the 256GB storage variant, which costs Rs 1,19,999
Galaxy S26
- 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage
- Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, White
- Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow
As part of the pre-order benefits, the 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S26 is available at the price of the 256GB storage variant, which costs Rs 87,999 ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra hogs limelight with series exclusive upgrades
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Availability and offers
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is set to go on sale across markets on March 11. However, according to Samsung India website, early delivery for those who pre-order the device will start March 6.
Introductory offers
- Storage upgrade at no additional cost (Can get the 512GB storage variant at the price of 256GB variant)
- Pair up offer: Customers who purchase a Galaxy S26 series smartphone will get a 15 per cent discount on Galaxy Buds 4 series.
- No-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plan of up to 12 months
- Earn Samsung reward points to avail discount on the next purchase
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB / 16GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Rear camera: 200MP primary, 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x optical), 10MP telephoto (3x optical)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: Up to 75 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 60W adapter, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare
- OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5
- Water and dust resistance: IP68
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy / Exynos 2600 (vary by region)
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary, 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4900mAh
- Charging: Up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare
- OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5
- Protection: IP68
Samsung Galaxy S26: Specifications
- Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy / Exynos 2600 (vary by region)
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4300mAh
- Charging: Up to 55 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare
- OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5
- Protection: IP68
More From This Section
Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung India Samsung Mobiles
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:08 AM IST