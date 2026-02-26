Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: India pricing, pre-order offers, specs

ALSO READ: Samsung unveils Galaxy S26 series with agentic AI focus: Highlights & pics Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 series in India. The series encompasses Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The smartphones bring several changes across software and hardware such as a new “Privacy Display” feature, new Galaxy AI features such as Now Nudge, new camera module design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and Exynos 2600 chips, faster charging, and more. The Galaxy S26 series also debuts Android 16-based OneUI 8.5 which adds Perplexity as an additional AI Agent beside Google Gemini and Samsung’s own revamped Bixby assistant.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Variants and India pricing

Galaxy S26 Ultra

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

16GB RAM + 1TB storage

Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, White

Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow

As part of the Introductory offer, Samsung is offering the 512GB storage variant at the price of 256GB, which costs Rs 1,39,999. Meanwhile the 1TB variant is priced at Rs 189,999.

Galaxy S26+

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black

Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow

Galaxy S26 Plus’ 512GB storage variant is available at the price of the 256GB storage variant, which costs Rs 1,19,999

Galaxy S26

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, White

Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra hogs limelight with series exclusive upgrades As part of the pre-order benefits, the 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S26 is available at the price of the 256GB storage variant, which costs Rs 87,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Availability and offers

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is set to go on sale across markets on March 11. However, according to Samsung India website, early delivery for those who pre-order the device will start March 6.

Introductory offers

Storage upgrade at no additional cost (Can get the 512GB storage variant at the price of 256GB variant)

Pair up offer: Customers who purchase a Galaxy S26 series smartphone will get a 15 per cent discount on Galaxy Buds 4 series.

No-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plan of up to 12 months

Earn Samsung reward points to avail discount on the next purchase

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB / 16GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera: 200MP primary, 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x optical), 10MP telephoto (3x optical)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: Up to 75 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 60W adapter, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare

OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5

Water and dust resistance: IP68

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy / Exynos 2600 (vary by region)

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary, 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 4900mAh

Charging: Up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare

OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5

Protection: IP68

Samsung Galaxy S26: Specifications