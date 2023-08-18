Jio announces prepaid plans with Netflix subscription; check details here

Reliance Jio announced on Friday the launch of Jio prepaid plans bundled with a Netflix subscription. This marks the first occasion globally that a Netflix subscription is being offered within a bundled prepaid plan, according to the company's statement.

Jio already provides a bundled Netflix subscription with select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans.

The new prepaid plan is priced at Rs 1,099 and comes with an 84-day validity period, 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and unlimited 5G data. In comparison to this offering, Netflix's cheapest plan in India, known as Netflix Basic, currently costs Rs 149 per month or Rs 1,788 per year and is mobile-only.

Additionally, Jio has announced a higher-priced plan at Rs 1,499 with the same features, except it will offer 3GB of data per day.

"We are committed to bringing world-class services to our users. The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength, and together we are creating use cases for the rest of the world to follow," said Kiran Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Jio Platforms Limited.

As of now, Jio has 400 million subscribers in India, the company reported. In contrast, Netflix had 238.4 million subscribers globally in the second quarter of 2023. The Indian market recorded a 30 per cent increase in engagement or watch time, and a 25 per cent rise in revenues in 2022.

"Our collection of must-watch stories is growing, and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content, as well as some incredible stories from around the world," stated Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President of APAC Partnerships for Netflix.