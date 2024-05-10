Home / Companies / News / Jio bundles Netflix with 14 apps into broadband plan for Rs 888 monthly

Jio bundles Netflix with 14 apps into broadband plan for Rs 888 monthly

Netflix access was earlier available for customers having JioFiber of Rs 1,499 plan, while there was no access of entertainment apps for customers with entry-level 30 megabit per second broadband plan

jio net, jio platform
According to a company source, the plan will provide access to premium content of all over-the-top (OTT) apps bundled with the plan including Sony Liv, Zee5, Lionsgate, Discovery Plus, and AltBalaji, among others.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jio on Friday said it has bundled premium services of 15 apps, including basic subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime Lite, Disney+ Hotstar, with its 30 mbps broadband plan for Rs 888 a month.

Netflix access was earlier available for customers having JioFiber of Rs 1,499 plan, while there was no access of entertainment apps for customers with entry-level 30 megabit per second broadband plan.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Similarly, access to Netflix for AirFiber customers was available only in plans priced at Rs 1499 per month or higher.

"Designed to provide the ultimate streaming experience coupled with unlimited data benefits, the new postpaid plan, priced at Rs 888 per month, is available to JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers...subscribers gain exclusive access to over 15 leading OTT apps, including popular platforms like Netflix's basic plan, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium," Jio said in a statement.

According to a company source, the plan will provide access to premium content of all over-the-top (OTT) apps bundled with the plan including Sony Liv, Zee5, Lionsgate, Discovery Plus, and AltBalaji, among others.

Also Read

9 Indian movies, shows in Netflix's top 1,000 watched between Jan-Jun 2023

Netflix adds GTA Trilogy to games catalogue: How-to play it on iOS, Android

Netflix to bring Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on its mobile app this December

Animal on Netflix: Ranbir's movie sets record with 20.8 mn viewing hours

Netflix Q1CY24: Best results since 2020; 9.3 mn new subscribers acquired

Air India, Vistara CEOs to address staff about proposed merger on May 13

LIC's premium collection in April at Rs 12,384 crore, highest since 2014

Port Talbot restructuring: Wales' First Minister meets Tata Steel top brass

Becoming mother natural phenomenon; employer has to be considerate: HC

Pluckk closes FY24 with a significant milestone, clocks AAR of Rs 100 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reliance JioTelecom industrytelecom services

First Published: May 10 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story