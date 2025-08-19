Jio's data tariff move is good news for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Jio has discontinued its 1GB/day data plan of Rs 249 (28-day validity), making its 1.5GB/day plan (Rs 299) the new entry-level data plan, marking a 17 per cent increase at the entry level. Jio, with a subscriber base of 498 million (213 million of which are 5G), will see about 30-35 per cent of its base affected. This move could lead to a 4-5 per cent increase in Jio’s FY26 estimated revenue. Historically, such moves often lead to a round of tariff hikes by Bharti Airtel (Bharti) and Vodafone Idea (VIL).

Jio may be closer to a long-awaited listing, and both Airtel and VIL would be happy to raise tariffs. The reduction in competitive intensity, with only three private operators remaining, coupled with rising data demand, suggests that the market will absorb calibrated hikes and boost 5G adoption.

Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q1 FY26 was Rs 210, compared to Bharti Airtel’s Rs 250. VIL trails with an ARPU of Rs 177. BSNL lags further with an ARPU as low as Rs 40 in some circles, with a maximum of Rs 175 in others. Though Jio remains unlisted, it has the largest subscriber base. The two major listed operators, Bharti and VIL, present contrasting financial profiles. Bharti is financially sound, with investments in fibre, 5G, and satellite services, as well as a strong international presence. In contrast, VIL is struggling, operating solely in mobile services, with just a recent 5G launch. The government has already intervened several times to rescue VIL, but additional assistance may be needed unless the company can raise substantial cash.

Bharti Airtel posted strong results for Q1 FY26, led by improved performance in Airtel Africa (AAF) and India wireless, with 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth and EBITDA improvement due to higher ARPU and better margins. The company’s consolidated capital expenditure (capex) normalised to Rs 8,200 crore, down 42 per cent QoQ and 15 per cent YoY. Bharti’s net debt, excluding leases, decreased by Rs 13,000 crore QoQ to Rs 1.26 trillion, thanks to a free cash flow (FCF) generation of Rs 14,300 crore. The moderation in capex and potential tariff hikes could result in significant FCF gains, possibly leading to a re-rating of Bharti’s stock. The company continues to see growth in home broadband and robust double-digit growth in Africa.