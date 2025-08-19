Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start amid muted global cues
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start amid muted global cues

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will assess the impact of meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders

SI Reporter New Delhi
sensex nifty stock market share market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading lower tracking Wall Street declines overnight

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 8:35 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, August 19, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are expected to witness a negative start amid muted global cues as investors will assess the impact of discussions at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders. 

At 8:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,960 levels, down 3 points. 
 
On Tuesday, Asian markets were trading lower tracking Wall Street declines overnight. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.14 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index was down 0.54 per cent. 
 
Following talks at the White House, Zelensky said that he would be willing to meet directly with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of his country.
 
Overnight, the US equity markets settled flat as investors awaited key retail earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s annual speech at the central bank’s Jackson Hole summit. The S&P 500 settled almost flat with a negative bias, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.07 per cent.  ALSO READ | GST reforms: How and where to invest in the stock market? Analysts decode

IPO Corner

In the mainboard IPO segment, IPOs of Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics, and Shreeji Shipping will open for bidding. Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle will make its debut on the exchanges. 
 
In the SME IPO space, IPO of LGT Business Connextions will open for bidding and Studio LSD IPO will enter its second day. Icodex Publishing Solutions will list on the BSE SME platform. 

Q1 results today

Aditya Infotech, GNG Electronics, and Vuenow Infratech will release their June 2025 quartr (Q1FY26) earnings today.

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices down amid Russia-Ukraine peace talk expectations

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices slipped in early Asian trading on optimism around potential peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US to end the ongoing conflict. The benchmark, WTI Crude, fell 0.55 per cent to USD 63.07 per barrel.

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India bonds slide on GST tax cut worries, wipe out S&P upgrade gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian government bonds tumbled on Monday, wiping out gains from S&P's rating upgrade last week, as proposed tax cuts reignited fiscal concerns and stoked fears of heavier debt supply. On Monday, the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 6.4968 per cent, up nearly 10 basis points from Thursday's close of 6.4003 per cent. READ MORE

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Tata Steel, Swiggy among key stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities are poised for a positive start, amid mixed global cues. Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were up 21 points at 24,988. Globally, investors await the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole as it would indicate what will happen at the central bank’s remaining policy meetings this year. Amid this, stock specific action will be seen in Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Rites, and JSW Steel, among others. READ MORE

8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE reliance on top 10 brokers falls to 48.3% in FY25, says Sebi report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) reliance on its top 10 brokers in the cash segment has eased, signalling a broader diversification of its client base.
 
According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) annual report, the share of clients contributed by the top 10 brokers on NSE fell to 48.3 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25), from 63.7 per cent in FY24. READ MORE

7:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SME IPOs regain momentum after three-month lull, raise ₹3,131 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following a muted period from March to May, the market for initial public offerings (IPOs) by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have rebounded sharply, with 68 SMEs raising Rs 3,131 crore since June.
 
Experts have pointed to a spillover effect from mainboard IPOs. June and July saw 21 mainboard listings raising Rs 33,813 crore, boosting investor enthusiasm across segments. READ MORE 

7:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal sector of the week: FMCG; check top stock picks, targets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s fast-moving consumer goods sector is entering FY26 on firmer ground, with policy support, improving macros, and easing commodity headwinds setting the stage for a recovery after three muted years. Hindustan Unilever and Marico are among the top stock picks by MOFSL: READ MORE

7:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump moves to arrange Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House, US President Donald Trump said he has begun efforts to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy to help end Russia's war in Ukraine.

7:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets down amid Trump-Zelenskyy meet

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading lower on Tuesday as investors assessed the discussions between US President Donald Trump, his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders at the White House.
 
Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI index was down 0.33 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.04 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.08 per cent.

7:26 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

