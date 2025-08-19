Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start amid muted global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, August 19, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are expected to witness a negative start amid muted global cues as investors will assess the impact of discussions at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders.

At 8:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,960 levels, down 3 points.

On Tuesday, Asian markets were trading lower tracking Wall Street declines overnight. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.14 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index was down 0.54 per cent.

Following talks at the White House, Zelensky said that he would be willing to meet directly with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of his country.

ALSO READ | GST reforms: How and where to invest in the stock market? Analysts decode Overnight, the US equity markets settled flat as investors awaited key retail earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s annual speech at the central bank’s Jackson Hole summit. The S&P 500 settled almost flat with a negative bias, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.07 per cent.

IPO Corner

In the mainboard IPO segment , IPOs of Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics, and Shreeji Shipping will open for bidding. Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle will make its debut on the exchanges.

In the SME IPO space , IPO of LGT Business Connextions will open for bidding and Studio LSD IPO will enter its second day. Icodex Publishing Solutions will list on the BSE SME platform.

Q1 results today

Aditya Infotech, GNG Electronics, and Vuenow Infratech will release their June 2025 quartr (Q1FY26) earnings today.