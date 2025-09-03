Home / Companies / News / Jio offers unlimited free data as it marks 9th year and 500 mn users

Jio offers unlimited free data as it marks 9th year and 500 mn users

Reliance Jio has rolled out free unlimited data for all users with graded duration based on their existing plans, the company said on Wednesday.

Reliance Jio
The company has announced a two-month service under Rs 1,200 plan for the new JioHome Connection. | Reliance Jio
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Jio has rolled out free unlimited data for all users with graded duration based on their existing plans, the company said on Wednesday.

The company is offering one month of unlimited data for users subscribed to a plan priced Rs 349 onwards, starting September 5 to October 5, along with entertainment and other apps subscription bundled with the offer.

At present, Jio offers unlimited 5G data only to 5G smartphone users for plans priced at Rs 349 onwards.

"On Jio's 9th anniversary, I feel truly humbled that more than 500 million Indians have placed their trust in us. Reaching this scale within a single nation is a reflection of how deeply Jio has become a part of everyday life. I want to personally thank every single Jio user for making this milestone possible," Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani said in the statement.

The company is offering unlimited free data on weekends starting September 5 to 7 to all 5G smartphones irrespective of their plan cost.

4G smartphone users will also get unlimited 4G data with 3GB upper limit at high speed by paying Rs 39 for data during the weekend.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Jio has announced free service in the 13th month to subscribers who complete 12 on-time monthly recharges of Rs 349.

The company has announced a two-month service under Rs 1,200 plan for the new JioHome Connection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Citibank names Kaustubh Kulkarni as co-head for investment banking in Apac

Premium

JAL bidders to join challenge auction with ₹12,000 crore floor value

Reliance plans to raise $2 billion through asset-backed securities

Explained: How Google kept Chrome after its biggest antitrust showdown

Urban Company sets price band at ₹98-103 per share for ₹1,900 cr IPO

Topics :Reliance JioReliance Jio offersReliance Jio Infocomm

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story