Jio offers unlimited free data as it marks 9th year and 500 mn users

Reliance Jio has rolled out free unlimited data for all users with graded duration based on their existing plans, the company said on Wednesday.

The company is offering one month of unlimited data for users subscribed to a plan priced Rs 349 onwards, starting September 5 to October 5, along with entertainment and other apps subscription bundled with the offer.

At present, Jio offers unlimited 5G data only to 5G smartphone users for plans priced at Rs 349 onwards.

"On Jio's 9th anniversary, I feel truly humbled that more than 500 million Indians have placed their trust in us. Reaching this scale within a single nation is a reflection of how deeply Jio has become a part of everyday life. I want to personally thank every single Jio user for making this milestone possible," Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani said in the statement.