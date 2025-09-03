Citi names Kaustubh Kulkarni Asia Pacific co-head of investment banking

US-based Citibank on Wednesday said it has appointed former JP Morgan India country officer Kaustubh Kulkarni as co-head of its investment banking coverage for Japan, Asia North and Australia, and Asia South. Kulkarni will serve alongside Jan Metzger, head of Asia Pacific Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory.

Kulkarni will join in December, subject to necessary approvals, and will be based in Singapore.

He was with JP Morgan for close to three decades, after joining the US-based bank in 1997, and was instrumental in driving some of the largest mergers and acquisitions (M&A), debt and equity transactions for clients in Asia and India.

Prior to joining JP Morgan, Kulkarni worked with Tata Group and Siemens. He holds a Master of Management degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), University of Mumbai. In August, Citi hired Vikram Chavali as managing director and head of Global Asset Managers (GAM) for Japan, Asia North and Australia (JANA), and Asia South. Chavali joined Citi from Goldman Sachs. He will join later in the year and will be based in Hong Kong. Additionally, Citi appointed Deepak Dangayach as managing director and co-head of Debt Capital Markets for JANA and Asia South. Dangayach will also join later in the year and will be based in Hong Kong.