Home / Companies / News / JAL bidders to join challenge auction with ₹12,000 crore floor value

JAL bidders to join challenge auction with ₹12,000 crore floor value

Lenders of Jaiprakash Associates have set Rs 12,000 crore as the minimum bid for a challenge auction on Friday, with five firms including Adani and Dalmia in contention

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates
premium
Creditors’ total admitted claims against JAL stand at over Rs 59,000 crore. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Ruchika ChitravanshiDev Chatterjee New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) have asked all resolution applicants to take part in a challenge auction for the distressed company on Friday with the minimum bid amount being set at ₹12,000 crore, according to people in the know.
 
This will be calculated in terms of net present value (NPV).
 
The challenge auction will take place via email where after every round of bids, the lenders will ask the participating companies to raise their offer by at least ₹250 crore.
 
The committee of creditors (CoC) has also sought a commitment from resolution applicants to pay an extra amount to the lenders if the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) land issue is resolved in their favour, sources said.
 
The bids for JAL have been contingent on the outcome of a legal dispute involving JAL’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida.
 
The Allahabad High Court in March upheld a decision by the Yeida to cancel land allotment for the project. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court.
Adani group, Dalmia group, Vedanta group, Jindal Steel & Power, (JSPL), and PNC Infratech are the five companies which are in the race for the beleaguered JAL.
 
Its asset base spans cement, real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, and marquee developments like Jaypee Greens, Wish Town, and the International Sports City near the upcoming Jewar Airport.
 
“The bidders will get one hour to review and discuss their bid before each round. Lenders will take half an hour to review each round of bids through a formula-based approach,” said a person close to the development.
 
If the highest bid in the two consecutive rounds is the same then the challenge process will stop. Then, lenders will ask all resolution applicants to submit a copy of their revised plan along with the source of funds, sources said.
 
“The revised plans would provide the lenders an understanding of the sum being offered besides the NPV such as settlement for the Yeida land, among others,” the source added.
 
Creditors’ total admitted claims against JAL stand at over ₹59,000 crore.
 
Of the five, two bidders — Adani group and Dalmia Bharat — have secured the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for their acquisition proposals. Two others — PNC Infratech and Jindal Power — are currently under review.
 
Vedanta group is yet to apply for the CCI nod for its resolution plan. 
 
   
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arkade Developers buys 14,364 sq metre land in Mumbai for ₹148 crore

Promoter group firms infuse ₹3,956 crore in Jio Financial Services

Maruti Suzuki expands SUV lineup with new mid-sized model 'Victoris'

How OpenAI 'accidentally' saved Google from losing YouTube, Chrome

Zomato hikes platform fee from ₹10 to ₹12 ahead of festive season rush

Topics :Company & Industry NewsJaiprakash AssociatesJaiprakash Associates Ltd

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story